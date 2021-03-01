March 2, 2021

Pictured is a previous Summer in the City.

Applications now available for Dowagiac’s Summer in the City Festival

By Submitted

Published 3:04 pm Monday, March 1, 2021

DOWAGIAC – Applications for craft, artisan, commercial and nonprofit booth space at Dowagiac’s Summer in the City festival are now available.

Hosted by the Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce, the two-day festival will be held Friday and Saturday, July 16 and 17.

“Although the pandemic is not over, the chamber is cautiously proceeding with festival planning,” said Vickie Phillipson, chamber of commerce program director, who is also chairing the event. “Fundraising is underway. Entertainment and vendors are now being booked.”

Phillipson said on May 31, Chamber officials will re-access state mandates. If health and social distancing regulations allow for same, the festival will go on as planned. If not, all vendors booking the event will receive a full refund.

In the meantime, the public may register for booth space by calling the Chamber at (269) 782-8212 or by email at VPhillipson@Dowagiac.org. When booking the event in advance of May 15, vendors receive a discount with booth rental only $20 per day for a 10-foot space.

Community, church, school and service groups are also welcome to partner with the chamber to host an interactive activity at the festival. Phillipson said this is something nonprofits can structure as a fundraiser for their organization. Groups that would like to host an activity should contact the Chamber by May 1 to have their activity included in the festival brochure.

Summer in the City, which is this community’s longest-running festival, features two full days of entertainment, family events and sidewalk sales.

Print Article

Berrien County

Updated MDHHS orders expand restaurant capacity, increase capacity limits, allow for expanded visitation at residential care facilities

News

Niles Township approves state-outlined poverty guidelines, purchases tractor attachment for trails, considers firefighter applicants

Cass County

Lewis Cass ISD narrows superintendent search to two candidates

Dowagiac

Dowagiac art students complete Lego murals

News

Former surgeon given 10 to 40 years for criminal sexual conduct

Breaking News

UPDATE: Two teenagers injured in shooting at Niles hotel

Dowagiac

SMC unveils scholarship guarantee

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan 589,150 cases, 15,534 deaths

Business

Applications now available for Dowagiac’s Summer in the City Festival

Breaking News

Two shot, wounded at Niles hotel

Berrien County

Michigan Works! announces healthcare hiring events

News

Niles Police Log: Feb. 18-25

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Log: Feb. 15-22

Dowagiac

SMC graduate experiences Super Bowl

Dowagiac

Dowagiac women aim to create change through local government

Dowagiac

SMC COVID task force leader talks with Dowagiac Rotary Club

Business

Niles roller rink reopens following legal battle

Berrien County

Michigan Works! announces community wide survey to learn about COVID-19’s impact

Cass County

Cass County prepares to adjust to criminal justice reforms

Berrien County

Michiana Family Center seeks mentors for foster teens

Business

Nobo Michigan opens Edwardsburg location

Cassopolis

Businesses battle over land use in Cassopolis’ Industrial Park

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Feb. 19-24

Berrien County

Mount Calvary Baptist to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic March 5