GALLERY: Busy day at Brandywine
NILES — Brandywine was a busy place on Saturday as the Bobcats hosted a quad with Maple Valley, Union City and Coloma, while later in the day the Brandywine girls basketball team took on Tri-Unity Christian.
The Bobcats went 2-1 at the quad with wins over Coloma and Maple Valley.
Brandywine ran its winning streak to four games in girls basketball with a 60-50 win over the Lady Defenders.
You Might Like
ROUNDUP: Brandywine, Dowagiac wrestling teams 2-1 at quads
NILES — Both Brandywine and Dowagiac went 2-1 at their respective quads on Saturday, while Cassopolis was 0-2-1. The Bobcats... read more