Nobo Michigan opens Edwardsburg location

EDWARDSBURG — A new business is going green and strong in Edwardsburg village limits.

Nobo Michigan, 69411 M-62, opened its doors to the Edwardsburg public on Feb. 15. Started in Colorado, Nobo is a recreational cannabis company. The Edwardsburg location marks its first provisioning retail center in Michigan.

“We are really excited for the location and to bring quality and safe products to southwest Michigan,” said Founder and CEO Alan Bonsett. “We plan on being here for many years to come.”

Also excited about the new location is manager Dustin Craig, 28, of Niles. He has spent the last couple of weeks hitting the ground running to welcome customers and the community to Nobo.

“Word is just starting to get out that we are open,” Craig said. “We are really hoping more people hear about us, and we are ready to serve the community.”

Bonsett calls Nobo a “farm to table experience” where the company grows, exacts and processes its product all under one roof. An employee-owned, vertically integrated company, Nobo has a grow and processing facility in Benton Harbor, where the company makes its products using specialized LED technology.

“I think that is really what sets us apart,” Bonsett said.

While the Edwardsburg dispensary may be Nobo’s first retail space in Michigan, it will not be the last. Already, the company has locations coming to Muskegon, Battle Creek and Benton Harbor. By the end of the year, Bonsett hopes to have 10 dispensaries open across the state.

“Our proof of concept is right here in southwest Michigan,” he said. “Nobo strives to be an international company. Our long-term plan is to really refine our product line and to have high-quality products. Right now, we are focusing on doing the very best we can with our facilities here and in Benton Harbor.”

Until expansion can take place, both Craig and Bonsett said they are eager to watch the Edwardsburg location grow and become a member of the community. Inside the Edwardsburg facility’s lobby, local artwork hangs from the walls. Craig said this is just one way the business hopes to collaborate with the community and bring business to the Edwardsburg area.

“We are really trying to bring people not only to our company, but surrounding businesses as well,” Craig said.

Going forward, Bonsett said he wants to continue to expand on Nobo’s community outreach.

“We are very community-driven,” he said. “It is critical to us that we are reaching out to the community, and making sure people know that we are professional, have a safe and secure facility, and take this opportunity seriously. Engaging with the community is a part of being a good business owner.”