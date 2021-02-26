LASATA: Michigan Taxpayer’s Guide a helpful resource that could save time, money

Tax season is upon us and, as southwest Michigan residents are preparing to file their taxes, questions may arise about what to do or about changes that may have taken place over the past year. To help, I am happy to offer a free taxpayer’s guide for download on my website.

The Michigan Taxpayer’s Guide is a reference for the 2020 tax year and is designed to help residents prepare their state tax returns. Tax law can be complex and hard to understand, so it is important to have accurate and thorough information when filling out tax forms.

The booklet contains information on Michigan’s income tax, property taxes and tax credits. Included is a year-long listing of important property tax dates and deadlines as well as copies of the most commonly used tax forms. It also features addresses, phone numbers and email information for obtaining state agency tax assistance.

It is important to note that the guide is meant as a helpful resource and is not a substitute for official Michigan Department of Treasury tax instruction booklets.

If the Michigan Taxpayer’s Guide sounds like something you might be interested in, you can download your free copy by visiting StateSenatorKimLaSata.com and clicking the “Publications” link.