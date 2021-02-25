February 26, 2021

Max Hafner scored 18 points as the Eddies defeated Dowagiac to remain undefeated on the season. (Leader file photo)

ROUNDUP: Eddies remain atop Wolverine Conference standings, Bucks rout Beavers

By Scott Novak

Published 12:20 pm Thursday, February 25, 2021

DOWAGIAC — The Dowagiac boys basketball team’s shooting woes continued against Wolverine Conference leader Edwardsburg Wednesday night.

The Chieftains managed just 11 points in the first half, as the undefeated Eddies rolled to a 59-39 victory, which improved their record to 4-0 overall and 4-0 in league games.

Dowagiac has not lost five straight games since opening the season 2-0. The Chieftains are 1-3 in Wolverine Conference action.

Edwardsburg slowly pulled away from Dowagiac as the game wore on. After leading 10-4 in the opening eight minutes of play, the Eddies outscored the Chieftains 49-35 over the final three quarters.

“The Wolverine Conference is a grind,” said Edwardsburg coach Stephen Wright. “It is difficult to win at home, and even more challenging on the road. What we’ve done well so far this season is defend and rebound in the half-court. Particularly eliminating dribble penetration and closing out on shooters has been a cornerstone of our success.”

Max Hafner led Edwardsburg with 18 points. The Eddies also got nine points from Jake Moore.

Henry Weller, the area’s top scorer, tied Hafner for game-high honors with 18 points. Michael Smith chipped in with five points.

The Eddies travel to Otsego for another Wolverine Conference contest on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. Dowagiac hits the road for Sturgis on Monday. The game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

 

Eau Claire at Buchanan

The host Bucks had little trouble with Eau Claire Tuesday night.

Buchanan (4-2) outscored the Beavers (2-3) 30-7 in the opening quarter and then coasted home with the victory.

The Bucks led 59-29 by halftime and 81-42 after three-quarters.

Logan Carson scored a game-high 22 points to lead five Buchanan players in double figures. McCoy West added 15 points, Gavin Fazi 12, John Gartland 10 and Cade Preissing 10.

Eau Claire was led by Karmelo Taylor and Damarion Travis, both of whom scored 12 points.

Buchanan travels to Niles Friday to face the Vikings in a BCS Athletic Conference Red Division contest. The game is slated to begin at 7:30 p.m.

