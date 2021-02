New SOS online, self-service options coming soon

LANSING — The Department of State will enable new online services for customers and expand the capability of self-service stations to include driver’s license and state ID transactions next month.

The new customer conveniences will be available when a massive upgrade of the department’s driver records system is launched on March 16, following two years of preparation. Branch appointments, online and self-service station transactions will be unavailable from 5 p.m. Thursday, March 11 to 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 16 while the system is brought online.

“Customers will now be able to renew or replace their driver’s licenses and IDs at any of our more than 130 new self-service stations across the state, and renew or replace their enhanced licenses and IDs online,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “We have continuously expanded and improved customer options and service, even during the pandemic, and this upgrade will truly make our operations better than ever.”

The project securely combines tens of millions of driver and vehicle records into one integrated customer record system and moves the department from a decades-old legacy system to greatly improved customer service technology. The department’s vehicle records system was modernized in February 2019, and work to upgrade the driver records systems began shortly thereafter.

In addition to the many services already offered online, new online services at Michigan.gov/SOS will include:

Renew or replace an enhanced driver’s license or state ID if no new photo required

View the status of the requested driver’s license or state ID

Request and obtain a driving record

Add a motorcycle endorsement to an eligible driver’s license

Access streamlined business services

In addition to the vehicle services already offered at self-service stations, new self-service station transactions will include:

Renew a standard or enhanced driver’s license or state ID if no new photo required

Request a replacement and print out a temporary license or ID

Add a motorcycle endorsement to an eligible driver’s license

Sign up on the state’s organ donor registry

The department has 135 self-service stations, and more planned, in branch offices and other locations statewide, including select Meijer and Kroger grocery stores. Transactions on the machines are currently offered in English, Spanish, Arabic and Vietnamese. All accept credit cards and some accept cash.

In coordination with the new technology launch, the department will also implement the following improvements for customer service:

An electronic lien and title program will begin, making lien and title information available online for lienholders in lieu of a paper certificate of title if their financial institution participates in the program.

The graduated driver licensing process will be simplified to reduce customer visits to branch offices. Student drivers will be issued a photo license hard card for a GDL Level 1 license, instead of a paper license. They won’t need to return to the branch office for their Level 2 or Level 3 licenses and their operator’s license will be mailed to them upon turning 18.

Learn more about Secretary of State services at Michigan.gov/SOS.