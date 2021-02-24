Margaret Walker, of Niles

June 26, 1932 — Feb. 23, 2021

Margaret Walker, 88, of Niles, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Buchanan Meadows in Buchanan, following an illness.

She was born June 26, 1932, in Niles to Frederick E. Sr. and Helen (Gardner) Green. She was a lifelong resident of Niles.

Margaret attended St. Mary’s Parochial Schools and graduated from Niles High School in 1949 at the age of 16. She had to wait until she was eighteen to attend St. Louis Max C. Starkloff City Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1953, then later College of St. Francis, Joliet, Illinois, with her BS in Allied Health. Prior to attending school her love of nursing came while at the age of 14 when she worked as a Candy Striper at Pawating Hospital, now Spectrum Health Lakeland Hospital. After graduating from nurses training, she worked at the Medical Center (Niles), and Pawating Hospital. Later in her career she became Manager of the OB unit until her retirement in 1993. She taught Basic Cardiac Life Support, Infant CPR and First Aid, Prenatal and Birthing Classes, and volunteered at Blood Drives. She also served her community as a member of the Berrien County Civitan. Margaret also attended Wesley United Methodist Church in Niles.

She loved her family, staff of nurses, and the doctors she worked with and for, and all the parents and babies she helped deliver. After her retirement, she continued her love of nursing by caring for family members. She also cared for her youngest special needs sister, Michelle. Margaret was an avid reader, loved watching birds and enjoyed bowling in her younger years.

She married Clayton H. Walker, April 21, 1956, who survives. Surviving siblings are Della Cherven and Terrence Green. Also surviving are her children: Kathleen Ann (Terry) Burgess, John Cameron Walker, Mary Ellen (Todd) Bouwkamp, Steven Grant Walker, all of Niles, and Wayne Edward Walker, of Grand Rapids, Mary Sullivan McMullan, of Conway, Arkansas, and Beverly Collier Kennedy, of Marshall, Missouri. Grandchildren: Blake and Tate Burgess, Keith and Kara Kathleen Bouwkamp, Hannah and Holly Walker, Megan Kennedy, Natalie Hull, Melodie Britt, and Mollie Lee. She also has nine great-grandchildren.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings: Mary Ramona Ernst, Frederick E. Green, Jr., James E. Green, Ellen Ann Mikowski, Joseph John Green, Michelle Green and her loving son David N. Walker.

The family would also like to thank Caring Circle Hospice and Buchanan Meadows for their care of Margaret.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Margaret Walker will be held on Monday, March 1, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home in Niles at 1 p.m. with a time of visitation beginning at 11:30 a.m. An interment will be held at Silverbrook Cemetery in Niles. Margaret’s funeral service will be livestreamed on our website.

Memorial contributions may be made in Margaret’s memory to The Therapeutic Equestrian Center at P.O. Box 1250 Niles, Michigan 49120. TEC engages the power of horses to challenge people with special needs to build stronger minds, bodies, and spirits, similar to how Margaret cared for her sister, Michelle.

In keeping with the Covid-19 guidelines, the State of Michigan requires all in attendance to follow all guidelines including, social distancing, mandatory mask, and hand sanitizing. We appreciate your assistance helping us to keep everyone in attendance healthy.

Condolences, photos, and memories of Margaret can be shared with her family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Niles.