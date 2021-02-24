COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 583,964 cases, 15,405 deaths
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Tuesday, Berrien County reported 10,582 COVID-19 cases and 219 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Cass County reported 3,571 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 60 deaths.
Van Buren County reported 4,686 cases and 84 deaths.
Berrien County has reported 9,699 30-day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
In total, Michigan has seen 583,964 COVID-19 cases and 15,405 related deaths.
You Might Like
Cass County GOP censures Congressman Fred Upton for vote against Marjorie Taylor Greene
CASS COUNTY — Rep. Fred Upton has once again found himself at odds with the Cass County GOP. Fred Upton... read more