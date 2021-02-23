February 23, 2021

MSP Niles troopers arrest man who set own residence on fire

By Staff Report

Published 4:57 pm Tuesday, February 23, 2021

HAGAR TOWNSHIP – A Hagar Township man has been arrested on first degree arson charges after setting his own home on fire.

Michigan State Police troopers from the Niles Post responded to a house fire at 12:25 p.m. on Tuesday on the 3500 block of Chabot Road, in Hagar Township.

According to Michigan State Police, through preliminary investigations and evidence at the scene, it was determined the fire was intentionally set by a 48-year-old male, who lives at the residence, following a marital dispute the prior evening.

The suspect was located a short time later and arrested without incident in Van Buren County.

He was lodged at the Berrien County Jail on first degree arson charges.

The name of the suspect is being withheld pending his formal arraignment.

MSP Niles post troopers were assisted by the North Berrien Fire Rescue, Van Buren County Sheriff Department, MSP Fifth District Arson K-9 Unit and MSP Paw Paw Fire investigator.

The incident remains under investigation.

