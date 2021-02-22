Fred Prak, of Decatur

July 14, 1929 — Feb. 10, 2021

Fred Prak, 91, of Decatur, passed away on Monday, Feb. 10, 2021, at Bronson Lakeview Hospital in Paw Paw. A celebration of life memorial service will be hosted at Decatur New Hope Community Church on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at 11 a.m.. Burial will take place at Harrison Cemetery. Refreshments will be provided following the service at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Newell Chapel, those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at newellchapel.com. Fred was born on July 14, 1929, in Decatur, to Harm & Margaret (Stam) Prak. On July 26, 1952, Fred married the love of his life, Joan Lutz, in Dowagiac. Fred was a truck driver for 35 years before retiring. However, the job that brought him the most joy was raising his family on his potato farm. Fred was a proud and devoted member of the former 1st Reform Church of Decatur, now known as Decatur New Hope, where he held various positions as parishioner, Deacon and Elder. Fred was an incredible man who loved his family and was always willing to help anyone when needed. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him.

Fred is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Joan; daughters, Leslie Brucks, of Decatur, and Laura (Jim) Dybevik, of North Port, Michigan; grandchildren, Greg (Tricia) Brucks and Alison (Kenny Freehling) Brucks; and great-grandsons, Colby and William Brucks. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brother and three sisters.