PHOTO GALLERY: Rivals square off on the court

NILES — Arch rivals in both boys and girls basketball squared off on Saturday.

In the afternoon, Niles rallied to defeat former SMAC foe Lakeshore 47-44, while across town Saturday night, Brandywine had its way with visiting Cassopolis in a matchup of the 2019-20 district finalists from Division 3.

The Rangers and Bobcats never got a chance to compete for the district championship as COVID-19 forced the state to suspend, and then eventually cancel the remainder of the winter sports season.

Brandywine had little trouble handing Cassopolis a 74-46 setback in a battle of former BCS Athletic Conference foes.