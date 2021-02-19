February 19, 2021

City of Dowagiac’s new video tour aims to promote community, attract business

By Max Harden

Published 8:50 am Friday, February 19, 2021

DOWAGIAC — The city of Dowagiac is doing its part to show community members and beyond everything it has to offer.

Last week, the city debuted its “Video Tour of Dowagiac” on its website, a series of short videos highlighting different aspects of the community.

The project was produced and edited by video production company CGI Communications out of Rochester, New York. The company separated the content into eight videos — healthcare and education, quality of life, parks and recreation, real estate and relocation, things to do, shopping dining and downtown, and community organizations.

Dowagiac City Manager Secretary Bobbie Jo Hartline, who coordinated the project, believes the video tour will be able to tell community members and prospective residents and business owners what the city of Dowagiac is all about.

“We worked with them five years ago on a project similar to this,” she said. “This project is a marketing piece geared toward why you should consider living or working here,” she said. “People can consider the resources we have as a community when making their decision. There are a lot of business opportunities here. I’m hoping it brings to the forefront that we have a lot to be proud of as a community and that people remember how special things are.”

The project was filmed over a two-day span this past summer. The short time frame and the ongoing pandemic forced the city and production to be creative.

“When you pick a two-day window, you don’t have the ability to get to every business or place,” Hartline said. “Normally, our downtown would be full of people walking around and festival events. But we don’t need a festival every day to show people what we have to offer.”

The city incorporated still images and quickly gathered the necessary materials.

“It took months to write the script and storyboard the message,” Hartline said.

The videos highlight many of the city’s accomplishments in recent years, including the creation of Schuur Park.

“There used to be a business there and really thick bushes and woods along the creek,” Hartline said. “It was not accessible. Lots of kids grew up swimming at the creek there. Instead of being chased off by a neighbor, we invite people to walk down into the creek to swim, we built a deck families can walk on and fish on. It’s a nice space that we’re proud of and want to show to viewers.”

The welcome video features voice narration from Dowagiac Mayor Don Lyons and City Manager Kevin Anderson, who enjoyed being a part of the project.

“It’s always fun to do a project like this,” he said. “It forces you to take a look at all the good things happening around here. Good to be reminded of the positives. We have good people and businesses here. It is a video for local folks to see the good things we have, that tells others who we are and what we’re all about.”

Clicking on a video option brings you to a new page with each video available. The page features links to local sponsors’ websites embedded in their respective logos. Hartline hopes the advertisement benefits the sponsors.

“Whether it be a large or small company, the project provided an opportunity for them to shine,” she said. “The people who participated in this project, this was all to spotlight them.”

According to Hartline, the feedback the city has received about the project has been positive.

“We’re very happy that we got great cooperation from the community,” she said. “We had great open door access that made the process smooth and also allowed the editors to be more creative. We all want to see this city grow, so that one plate becomes a banquet table which then becomes a banquet hall. That’s what’s the most fun about this project.”

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Business

City of Dowagiac’s new video tour aims to promote community, attract business

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 578,091 cases, 15,273 deaths

Berrien County

Berrien commissioners consider drafting resolution opposing restaurant restrictions

Berrien County

Capacity limits quietly extended for restaurants across Michigan

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Feb. 8-17

Cass County

Cass County 4-H offering program exploring careers in agriculture

Edwardsburg

Local churches adjust Ash Wednesday services to comply with COVID-19 precautions

Education

Eastside Connections students assembling Black History Month virtual museum

Dowagiac

Historic Lee Mansion estate listed for sale

Business

Niles tattoo shop cited for noncompliance

Cass County

Suspect arraigned on meth charges in Milton Township

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 577,203 cases, 15,188 deaths

Local Government

Niles Township takes steps to hire new fire chief

Dowagiac

DUS decision to have distance learning Tuesday ‘based on maximizing instructional time,’ superintendent says

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland welcomes new primary care physicians

Berrien County

Lake Michigan College seeks alumni award nominations

Cassopolis

Cassopolis man arrested for drug possession

Berrien County

Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren announces hiring solution for southwest Michigan employers

Cass County

Milton Township man arrested on drug charges

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass counties reports new COVID-19 deaths

Berrien County

Snow day delays vaccine appointments

Business

Niles sisters expand cosmetics line

Dowagiac

DUS Board of Education approves purchase of district transportation vehicles

Berrien County

MSP asks residents to stay safe during bitter cold, snow impacting Michigan