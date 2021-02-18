Virginia V. Bekampis, of Dowagiac

Oct. 13, 1943 — Feb. 15, 2021

Virginia V. Bekampis, 77, of Dowagiac, passed away on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so at clarkch.com.

Virginia was born Oct. 13, 1943, in Dowagiac, to Frederick and Mildred (Shaffer) Voit. On May 12, 2019, she married her companion, James Binns. Virginia had a strong faith in God, and that was shown in her commitment to Sumnerville Baptist Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed drawing and writing poems. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and friends.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Kimberly White; siblings, Nila Overmyer, Shirley Loikts and Fred “Sonny” Voit; and former spouses, Donald Longway and Clifford Bekampis

Virginia is survived by her loving husband, James Binns; children, Kelly (Dave) Bolin, Kristina Dawkins and Donald Longway; step-daughter, Katie Binns; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.