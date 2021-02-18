February 18, 2021

Capacity limits quietly extended for restaurants across Michigan

By Christina Clark

Published 2:55 pm Thursday, February 18, 2021

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN – On Feb. 4, the update to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services order allowed contact sports to resume with COVID-19 precautions in effect.

The order, which extends through March 29, focused its message largely on the masking and testing measures required to continue non-professional sports. Not included in the highlights of the order was the quiet extension of the 25-percent capacity limit and 10 p.m. curfew for restaurants.

In the MDHHS order originally announced Jan. 22, restaurants were allowed to reopen with limited capacity beginning on Feb. 1. The original order was set to expire Feb. 21. In the Feb. 4 update, the 25-percent capacity was included extend to March 29.

“It was put into a revision in the epidemic orders,” said Gillian Conrad, communication manager for the Berrien County Health Department. “Fanfare was given to high school sports, but it was included.”

Conrad said the health department acknowledged the struggle restaurant owners and workers are facing.

“We know restaurants have done a phenomenal job at putting safety procedures in place,” Conrad said.

She said residents were encouraged to support their local restaurants by ordering carry-out or getting a reservation to dine-in.

“We are happy to see what has been implemented in Berrien County,” Conrad said. “We will continue to do routine inspections. But so far, things have looked good. We are hoping we can support our local businesses as much as possible.”

