Skylar Johnson

May 6, 1995 — Feb. 10, 2021

Skylar Shawn Quentin Johnson, a loving son, grandson, nephew, brother and friend, passed away Feb. 10, 2021, at the age of 25. He was born May 6, 1995, in Niles, to Stephanie Huntley and Shawn Johnson.

He graduated from Central Montcalm High School in 2014, shined in several jobs and regularly volunteered his time to help others in need. Skylar was a free spirit who always lived life to the fullest. He was never afraid to believe in his dreams or in other people. He had a passion for writing poetry, a love of music, and a knack for making friends. He was known for his witty humor, kind heart, and his unique perspective. He never met a stranger — everyone was his friend.

Skylar is survived by his mother Stephanie Huntley; his grandmother, Brenda Crawford; his brother, Brian Bevins; his uncles and aunts, Travis and Casey Clark, Kyle and Amanda Clark; his special cousins, Weston and Journey Clark, Ronald, Crystal, Destiny, Megan and Kirsten Franks; his father, Shawn Johnson; his paternal grandmother, Lila June Chaney; several other family members, and too many friends to count.

Family and friends will gather for a celebration of Skylar’s life on a date and at a time and location to be announced.

