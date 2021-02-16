Martin “Marty” Marvel, of Granger, Indiana
Martin “Marty” Marvel, 64, of Granger, Indiana and previously of Knox, Indiana, died Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. A memorial service will be a 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at Brown Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior. Arrangements entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services. BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.
