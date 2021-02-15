COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 575,489 cases, 15,158 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — The state of Michigan reported new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Monday, Berrien County reported 10,396 COVID-19 cases and 215 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 4,618 cases and 84 deaths.

Cass County reported 3,492 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 55 deaths

Berrien County has reported 9,360 30-day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 575,489 COVID-19 cases and 15,158 related deaths.