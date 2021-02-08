PHOTO GALLERY: Dowagiac girls fall in season opener

DOWAGIAC — The 2020-21 high school winter sports season finally tipped off Monday night.

Dowagiac dropped a 51-39 decision to visiting Watervliet in its season-opener, while Buchanan routed Berrien Springs 61-15 in its opener, which was also the opener for the BCS Athletic Conference.

Allie Connor led Dowagiac with 14 points.

Faith Carson scored a game-high 23 points for the Bucks.