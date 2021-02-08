February 8, 2021

Edwardsburg house fire under investigation

By Submitted

Published 8:41 am Monday, February 8, 2021

EDWARDSBURG — The Edwardsburg Fire Department reported it is currently investigating a Saturday house fire.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. Saturday, the Edwardsburg Fire Department was dispatched to reports of a residential structure fire with flames showing through the roof on Indigan Lane.  Upon arrival, firefighters were faced with 20- to 30-foot flames coming from the rear of the house. Firefighters requested for additional assistance from Howard Fire, Central Cass Fire, Penn Fire, Clay Fire and Edwardsburg Ambulance.

Due to the inclement weather and sub-zero temperatures, the Cass County Road Commission was dispatched with a salt truck to provide a clear path down Dailey Road. Approximately 40,000 to 45,000 gallons of water were carried from the village of Edwardsburg to Indigan Lane.  Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police and the Cass County Sheriff’s Department assisted with traffic control for tanker operations.

The fire is currently under investigation to determine the cause.

Fire department officials said they would like to thank all mutual aid companies for their assistance.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

Michigan residents reminded to stay safe during cold weather

Berrien County

High school volunteers encouraged to apply for United Way scholarship

Berrien County

Area schools take half-day for vaccine clinics

News

Niles Police Log: Jan. 29 – Feb. 1

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg house fire under investigation

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Log — Jan. 18-25

Cass County

Cass County woman sentenced to probation in mental health court

Cassopolis

Project Graduation hosts adopt a senior program

Giving

Niles native fights for peace

Buchanan

Andrews University students brainstorm ‘what could be’ in Buchanan

Cass County

Dowagiac resident given chance to stay out of jail

Dowagiac

SMC director of theater operations provides update to Rotary

Buchanan

Buchanan junior wins two awards in regional art judging

Cass County

Cass District Library asking for community input on facilities master plan

Cass County

Marcellus man gets probation for meth

Berrien County

Applications open for annual Honor Credit Union scholarship

Business

Cass County businesses awarded Going PRO Talent Fund grants

Cass County

SMC, health department’s COVID-19 vaccine collaboration a success

Education

Niles High School to perform ‘Scrooge!’ to small in-person, virtual audiences

Dowagiac

Dowagiac family displaced by house fire receives community support

Cass County

Cass County commissioners recognize Black History Month

Berrien County

Berrien County Commissioners discuss Berrien Bus program

Cass County

Indiana man killed in Porter Township crash

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 565,251 cases, 14,778 deaths