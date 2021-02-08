February 8, 2021

Daily Data: Monday, Feb. 8

By Staff Report

Published 2:21 pm Monday, February 8, 2021

BOWLING

Boys results

BRONSON 28, BRANDYWINE 2

At Comstock

Baker Match 1

Bronson 143, Brandywine 138

 

Baker Match 2

Bronson 154, Brandywine 91

 

Regular Matches

Bronson 1,492 pins, Brandywine 1,214 pins

 

Individual Brandywine Results

Landon Millin 146, 137, 283 series; Jacob Ellis 94, 85, 179 series; Luis Sanchez 112, 126, 238 series; Sean Tweedy 129, 86, 215 series; Garrett Stoneburner 173, 126, 299 series

 

COMSTOCK 18, BRANDYWINE 12

Baker Match 1

Brandywine 138, Comstock 127

 

Baker Match 2

Comstock 160, Brandywine 91

 

Result Matches

Comstock 1,419 pins, Brandywine 1,214 pins

 

Girls results

BRONSON 26, BRANDYWINE 4

Baker Match 1

Bronson 212, Brandywine 95

 

Baker Match 2

Brandywine 121, Bronson 117

 

Regular Matches

Bronson 1,562 pints, Brandywine 1,217 pins

 

Individual Brandywine Results

Melanie Vazquez 112, 115, 227 series; Shelby Axline 114m, 112, 226 series; Cassie Gosa 118, 124, 242; Bel Leeper 145, 143, 288 series; Rand Adams 96, 138, 234 series

 

COMSTOCK 21, BRANDYWINE 9

Baker Match 1

Comstock 101, Brandywine 95

 

Baker Match 2

Brandywine 121, Comstock 102

 

Regular Matches

Brandywine 1,217 pins, Comstock 1,137 pins

 

 

