February 4, 2021

MaryBeth Bella

By Submitted

Published 4:39 pm Thursday, February 4, 2021

Sept. 29, 1954 — Feb. 1, 2021

Mary Elizabeth “MaryBeth” (Hess) Bella left this world on Feb. 1, 2021, at the age of 66. She was surrounded by her loving family and a dear friend.

She was born to Robert and Mary Louise Hess on Sept. 29, 1954, in Dowagiac, Michigan. After graduating from high school MaryBeth attended Southwestern Michigan College and ultimately started her family in Elkhart Indiana where she married the love of her life, John A. Bella in Elkhart on July 5, 1985. MaryBeth spent most of her working career in medical offices providing loving support to patients and caregivers. She worked for Skyline Corporation and OSMC as an accounts payable clerk, she worked for Shear Artists scheduling appointments for the stylist and for Dr. Richard Hastings as a front desk administrator. She was a loyal and dedicated employee.

To know MaryBeth was to love her. Her smile would light up a room and her laughter was contagious bringing much joy to those who were fortunate enough to know her. MaryBeth was kind, compassionate, loyal and the best friend a person could have. Her friends were too many to count. Her special friends, known as the “six pack,” were especially near and dear to her heart including their many crazy adventures. The world and those who knew and loved MaryBeth are better because of her presence in our lives.

MaryBeth was an avid reader and spent many hours walking with her husband trough county and state parks. Most of all she loved being with family and friends, and when it came to family get togethers, she was always the first to arrive.

MaryBeth is survived by her loving siblings, Robert Hess (Debbie), Margaret “Peggy” (Hess) Bowsman (Barry), Thomas Hess (Shanna) and Jeanne Hess (Anne Flautt), Regina Hess (sister-in-law), her step children Monica (Bill) Slonaker and Tony Bella (Janienne), grandchildren and great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and great (great-great) nieces and nephews, and her sister-in-law, Paggy East (Bob). Preceding her in death were her parents, her loving husband John Bella and her brother Richard Hess.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to your public library. Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, 1531 Cobblestone Blvd., Elkhart, IN 46514 is assisting MaryBeth’s family. Online condolences may be made to the family at stemmlawsonpeterson.com.

