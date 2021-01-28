MSU extension to host outdoor adventure event

BERRIEN COUNTY — Berrien County families looking for some outdoor fun will soon have an opportunity to explore the outdoors, thanks to Michigan State University extension.

Registration is now open for MSU Extension’s Winter Outdoor Family Adventure. The event will take place Feb. 19-21 through the app GooseChase.

Mid Michigan College, MSU Extension and 4-H, and Jay’s Sporting Goods are hosting an outdoor adventure event that will allow family teams to have fun in the outdoors while learning about many winter recreation activities. All that is needed for this adventure is a smart device with a camera, officials said.

The free pre-registration can be completed at events.anr.msu.ed/winteroutdoorfamilyadventure.

For questions, contact Kelly Stelter, Berrien County 4-H program coordinator at grandtke@msu.edu or call the local Berrien County MSU Extension Office at (269) 927-5674.