January 29, 2021

Herbstfarben

Berrien Conservation District hosting annual tree, shrub seedling fundraiser

By Submitted

Published 11:14 am Thursday, January 28, 2021

BERRIEN COUNTY — The Berrien Conservation District recently announced that orders are being accepted for its annual tree and shrub spring fundraiser sale.

A variety of bare root seedlings of evergreens, deciduous trees, shrubs and fruit trees are being offered along with strawberry, rhubarb and asparagus plants.   Rain barrels and composters are also available.

Orders may be placed on-line at berriencd.org or order forms may be printed from the website. Residents may request one to be mailed by calling (269) 471-9111 ext. 3.

Orders are due by April 9.  Quantities are limited.

