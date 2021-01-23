January 23, 2021

Dowagiac man pleads guilty to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct

By Debra Haight

Published 10:00 am Saturday, January 23, 2021

CASSOPOLIS — Keyandre Wesley Williams, 25, of Vineyard Place in Dowagiac, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct against an incapacitated victim and was sentenced to three years’ probation, 90 days in jail with credit for one day served and fines and costs of $2,688. He must also register as a sex offender.

The incident occurred Feb. 8, 2020, at a residence in Dowagiac when Williams gave the victim ecstasy and other drugs and then touched him inappropriately without his consent. The victim was homeless and Williams had invited him to stay at his home.

The victim spoke before the sentencing and said his life has been turned upside down. He said he has been called a snitch and can’t sleep at night. 

Williams apologized for his actions and said he was embarrassed and ashamed of his actions.

“It won’t happen again, I go to school and work,” he said. “If I could take it back, I would.”

In other sentencings:

Tyler Richard-John Dean, 28, of Twin Lakes Road in Dowagiac, pleaded guilty to disorderly person and illegal entry and was sentenced to one-year probation, credit for 72 days served and fines and costs of $1,525. The incident occurred Aug. 27, 2020, in LaGrange Township.

Cory William-Scott Yakim, 37, of Cogic Street in Niles, pleaded guilty to aggravated domestic violence and was sentenced to one-year probation, credit for one day served and fines and costs of $1,475. The incident occurred April 11, 2019, in Howard Township.

Kylie Atkins-Armstrong, 36, of Marcellus, pleaded guilty to use of methamphetamines and was sentenced to credit for one day served, six months license suspension and fines and costs of $1,475. The incident occurred June 12 in Cass County.

