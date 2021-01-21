COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Berrien and Van Buren counties have reported new COVID-19 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Thursday, Berrien County reported 9,729 COVID-19 cases and 199 deaths, up from 195 deaths reported Tuesday.

Van Buren County also reported one new death. Thursday, the county reported 4,348 cases and 81 deaths, up from 80 deaths on Wednesday.

Cass County reported 3,282 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 53 deaths

Berrien County has reported 8,158 30-day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 544,311 COVID-19 cases and 14,053 related deaths.