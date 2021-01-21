Andrews University’s urban design studio arrives in Buchanan to kickoff revitalization project

BUCHANAN — The Andrews University Urban Design Studio led by Professor Andrew von Maur arrived in Buchanan on Wednesday for their first field visit.

The students have been engaged by the City of Buchanan, named The Nicest Place in America 2020 by Reader’s Digest, to reimagine redevelopment opportunities in Buchanan. The first day included walking the city and touring the downtown, redevelopment parcels, recreational areas, historic buildings and the city’s waterfront.

“There’s a lot of excitement in this group to work with the leadership and residents to discuss what could be in Buchanan,” von Maur said on Wednesday.

City Manager Heather Grace and Community Development Director, Rich Murphy, joined the students for their first visit.

“There is so much positive energy in Buchanan right now. This is really perfect timing to kick off this project. The students want to hear what residents envision for the future of Buchanan,” Grace said.

The Urban Design Studio will be working in Buchanan for the entire semester. Residents can follow the project on Andrews University School of Architecture and Design and City of Buchanan Facebook pages, through regular media releases and through stakeholder and public input meetings that will be scheduled throughout the project.

“The goal of the project is to provide a roadmap for the next wave of revitalization in Buchanan,” said Rich Murphy, community development director.