Niles swimmer places at state finals

NILES — Sophomore Audrey Dixon, of Niles, earned a pair of top 15 finishes for the Bridgman co-op swimming team at the Division 1 Swimming and Diving state finals on Saturday.

Due to delays in the season because of COVID-19, the Michigan High School Athletic Association changed the format for the finals, which were hosted at numerous sites. Those changes included traditional preliminaries, which were followed by the top eight individuals competing in the championship heat, while the next eight finishers competed in the consolation heat.

Swimmers competed in their events once. Times then decided the order of finish.

At Hudsonville High School, Dixon placed 11th in the 100 freestyle with a time of 53.29, while she was 14th in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:56.79.