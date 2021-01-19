January 20, 2021

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 540,115 cases, 13,865 deaths

By Submitted

Published 5:00 pm Tuesday, January 19, 2021

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Tuesday, Cass County reported 3,265 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 53 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Van Buren County reported 4,318 cases and 80 deaths.

Berrien County reported 9,627 COVID-19 cases and 194 deaths. Berrien County has reported 8,085 30-day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 540,115 COVID-19 cases and 13,865 related deaths.

