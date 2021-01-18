January 18, 2021

COVID-19 UPDATE: Cass County reports new COVID-19 deaths

By Staff Report

Published 4:47 pm Monday, January 18, 2021

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Cass County reported new COVID-19 deaths over the weekend, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Monday, Cass County reported 3,249 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 53 deaths. That number is up from 51 deaths reported Friday.

Van Buren County reported 4,298 cases and 80 deaths.

Berrien County reported 9,587 COVID-19 cases and 194 deaths. Berrien County has reported 8,044 30-day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 538,377 COVID-19 cases and 13,824 related deaths.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Cass County reports new COVID-19 deaths

Berrien County

LMC awards inaugural Spirit of MLK Spotlight honors

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Jan. 13-17

Berrien County

Now is the Time” Martin Luther King Jr. celebration week begins at LMC

Dowagiac

SMC trustees give president positive first performance review

News

Niles Police Log: Jan. 7-13

Berrien County

Blossomtime extends pageant season

Berrien County

Niles restaurant receives community support for refusing to close indoor dining

Cass County

Teen dead following US-12 crash

News

PHOTO STORY: Ice sculptures draw visitors to downtown Niles

Dowagiac

Dowagiac resident marks centennial birthday

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 533,602 cases, 13,701 deaths

Dowagiac

Woman of color to lead DUS board

Cassopolis

Cassopolis organization to host virtual MLK Jr. Day celebration

Berrien County

Community partners come together for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Cassopolis

Dr. T.K. Lawless International Dark Sky Park releases 2021 stargazing schedule

Education

Edwardsburg Public Schools accepting nominations for 2021-2022 Hall of Fame

Business

Riverfront accommodations coming to downtown Niles

Berrien County

Family, friends of victim respond to release of convicted murderer

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Cass, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Cass County

Cass County 4-H encourages seniors to apply for scholarship

Berrien County

New virus strain, vaccines take center stage of Berrien County Health Department update

Business

Small Shops to debut at The Grand LV this weekend

Brandywine Education

Haunted house to donate scholarships to area seniors