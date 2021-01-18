COVID-19 UPDATE: Cass County reports new COVID-19 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Cass County reported new COVID-19 deaths over the weekend, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Monday, Cass County reported 3,249 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 53 deaths. That number is up from 51 deaths reported Friday.

Van Buren County reported 4,298 cases and 80 deaths.

Berrien County reported 9,587 COVID-19 cases and 194 deaths. Berrien County has reported 8,044 30-day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 538,377 COVID-19 cases and 13,824 related deaths.