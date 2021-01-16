Teen dead following US-12 crash

MILTON TWP — A teenager has died after succumbing to injuries sustained from a truck versus pedestrian crash in Milton Township on Friday, Jan. 8.

Cass County Sheriff Richard J. Behnke reports that Samuel Gonzalaz, 17, passed away Saturday at South Bend Memorial Hospital.

At approximately 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, officers of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were called to an injury accident on US-12 near M-60 in Milton Township. Gonzalez, while riding a non motorized scooter, was struck by a passing pickup truck, whose driver stopped and called 911. Gonzalez was then transported by EMS for treatment of injuries.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at (269) 445-2481.