COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 533,602 cases, 13,701 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Friday, Cass County reported 3,224 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 51 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Van Buren County reported 4,257 cases and 80 deaths.

Berrien County reported 9,473 COVID-19 cases and 193 deaths. Berrien County has reported 7,811 30-day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 533,602 COVID-19 cases and 13,701 related deaths.