January 15, 2021

Cassopolis organization to host virtual MLK Jr. Day celebration

By Sarah Culton

Published 2:46 pm Friday, January 15, 2021

CASSOPOLIS — The COVID-19 pandemic could not keep one Cassopolis organization from hosting an annual celebration of the Civil Rights movement and the impact Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy still has on the nation today.

At 7 p.m. Monday, the League for Encouraging Empowerment will host a virtual MLK Jr. Day celebration. The event, which can be viewed on the Cassopolis nonprofit’s website, leellc.org, will feature performances from Cassopolis youth and students, as well as speeches from Cass County Treasurer Hope Anderson and Singer Steven Eleazer, a Cassopolis native. The theme of the event will be “unmasking the dream.”

“Despite everything that is going on, we still wanted to have a celebration,” said Carmen Lee Peake, an organizer with LEE. “We came up with the theme ‘unmasking the dream’ because of COVID. … This is the first time everything will be virtual.”

Traditionally, organizers plan a breakfast celebration in honor of MLK Jr. Day, complete with speakers and students participating in an essay contest. Following the breakfast, a march through Cassopolis typically takes place. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, those gatherings had to be canceled for this year.

“We will still follow the format of our traditional evening service, but we won’t be meeting in person,” Peake said. “Next year, hopefully, we will be back to what we have done in the past, but we didn’t want not to do it this year just because things were different.”

Also new this year was expanding the youth participation program of the evening beyond essays. Peake said this year students could also submit a spoken-word poem or interpretive dance. She said the change was made to be more inclusive to Cassopolis youth, as much of the event — like the LEE organization itself — is geared toward inspiring and engaging area youth.

“We wanted to broaden it for the students,” she said. “Our speakers were chosen because they are positive people in the community of color who the youth can look up to and let them know that they can achieve what they are trying to achieve.”

Peake said she hopes the community will come together and celebrate MLK Jr. Day, even if it is over the computer screen.

“This is a yearly reminder of what Martin Luther King stood for as far as everyone coming together and being able to pursue what they want to in life,” Peake said. “In this community, we think that we need that reminder, just like any other community. We just want to do our part in giving people hope.”

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

First woman of color to lead DUS board

Cassopolis

Cassopolis organization to host virtual MLK Jr. Day celebration

Berrien County

Community partners come together for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Cassopolis

Dr. T.K. Lawless International Dark Sky Park releases 2021 stargazing schedule

Education

Edwardsburg Public Schools accepting nominations for 2021-2022 Hall of Fame

Business

Riverfront accommodations coming to downtown Niles

Berrien County

Family, friends of victim respond to release of convicted murderer

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Cass, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Cass County

Cass County 4-H encourages seniors to apply for scholarship

Berrien County

New virus strain, vaccines take center stage of Berrien County Health Department update

Business

Small Shops to debut at The Grand LV this weekend

Brandywine Education

Haunted house to donate scholarships to area seniors

Education

One-third of Virtual Vikings to return to classrooms second semester

Dowagiac

Brent Brewer appointed to DUS school board

Business

Niles yoga instructor offering outdoor winter session Sunday

Berrien County

Fitness organizations gear up for reopening of indoor activities

Dowagiac

SMC mourns former college president

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 528,306 cases, 13,533 deaths

Breaking News

Niles man convicted of murdering girlfriend will be released from prison Thursday

Dowagiac

Dowagiac murderer held without bond

Business

Ice carvers begin work in downtown Niles

Berrien County

New MDHHS epidemic order allows indoor group exercise, non-contact sports

Berrien County

‘Heart of Cook’ now offering 2021 grants

Cass County

MEC lobbies to remain closed through Feb. 12