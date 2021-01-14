January 14, 2021

Small Shops to debut at The Grand LV this weekend

By Christina Clark

Published 2:26 pm Thursday, January 14, 2021

NILES – A different kind of shopping experience debuts this weekend at The Grand LV.

Without being able to host gatherings for months, Melanie Kennedy, owner of The Grand LV at 104 N. Third St., had to get creative.

This weekend, the venue will launch its “Small Shops,” a regularly occurring retail experience where small businesses and artisans can rent space to put their offerings in front of shoppers.

The Small Shops will be open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Grand LV on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday only, Mari Macrame, Bushelndapeck and Lantern Hill Soaps will be set up. Throughout the weekend, RoHo&Co., Glitz & Whirl LLC, Wallflower Boutique, The Love Spell Boutique, Michiana Apparel and Papa Chuck’s BBQ will be a part of the shops, with others pending.

The Grand LV has hosted markets and bazaars in the past, and Kennedy had seen how the set up could continue as a seasonal fixture.

“The major difference I can note from this [upcoming] weekend and our past markets is that there are a lot more boutique-type vendors this weekend,” Kennedy said.

Women’s apparel, jewelry, soaps, candles, locally produced BBQ sauces and more are slated to be among the offerings in the Small Shops’ debut weekend.

Most of the vendors will be housed in The State Room, the Grand LV’s large event space on the main floor. One vendor will be in the Bridal Suite, creating an even more boutique experience.

“[The markets] were packed and busy all day [in 2019],” Kennedy said. “This year [2020] seemed really calm with a slow flow of traffic.”

Kennedy said despite the lower headcount coming through the doors, participating vendors, who had been a part of the markets before the pandemic arrived and after, reported tripling their sales at the market.

“That was shocking, but really cool,” Kennedy said.

Donny Kennedy, who co-owns the venue with his wife, Melanie, was impressed by the report.

“Even with the lower headcount, it didn’t influence the business [vendors] did,” Donny said. “It showed that there has been really good support from the community, and people really are following through on shopping local, which is greatly appreciated. Buying from a small artisan versus a big box store does actually help.”

More event information may be found at The Grand LV’s Facebook page.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

Family, friends of victim respond to release of convicted murderer

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Cass, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Cass County

Cass County 4-H encourages seniors to apply for scholarship

Berrien County

New virus strain, vaccines take center stage of Berrien County Health Department update

Business

Small Shops to debut at The Grand LV this weekend

Brandywine Education

Haunted house to donate scholarships to area seniors

Education

One-third of Virtual Vikings to return to classrooms second semester

Dowagiac

Brent Brewer appointed to DUS school board

Business

Niles yoga instructor offering outdoor winter session Sunday

Berrien County

Fitness organizations gear up for reopening of indoor activities

Dowagiac

SMC mourns former college president

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 528,306 cases, 13,533 deaths

Breaking News

Niles man convicted of murdering girlfriend will be released from prison Thursday

Dowagiac

Dowagiac murderer held without bond

Business

Ice carvers begin work in downtown Niles

Berrien County

New MDHHS epidemic order allows indoor group exercise, non-contact sports

Berrien County

‘Heart of Cook’ now offering 2021 grants

Cass County

MEC lobbies to remain closed through Feb. 12

Berrien County

LMC Board of Trustees announce new officers for 2021

Business

New Dowagiac store feels embraced by community

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports four new COVID-19 deaths

Cassopolis

Deubner named new Cassopolis school board president

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Union Schools Board of Education elects new president

News

Niles City Council addresses riot at nation’s capitol