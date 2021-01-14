COVID-19 UPDATE: Cass, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Cass and Van Buren counties reported new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Cass County reported 3,208 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 51 deaths. That number is up from 49 deaths reported Wednesday.

Van Buren County reported 4,239 cases and 80 deaths, up from 78 deaths reported Wednesday.

Berrien County reported 9,414 COVID-19 cases and 194 deaths. Berrien County has reported 7,811 30-day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 531,004 COVID-19 cases and 13,672 related deaths.