May 19, 1939 — Jan. 10, 2021

Leslie Curtis Frost, 81, of Buchanan, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at his residence in Buchanan. Private family services will be held, with burial at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Buchanan. Memorial contributions may be made to Caring Circle Hospice. Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at www.swemchapel.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Swem Chapel, 301 W. Front St., Buchanan.

Leslie was born on May 19, 1939, in Marktree, Arkansas, to the late Leslie and Anna (Skidmore) Frost. On June 20, 1959, in Buchanan, he married Roberta Luster.

Leslie is survived by his wife, Roberta; children, Leslie Frost, of Buchanan, Jody (Sara) Frost, of Niles, and Jonathan Frost, of Galien; a grandson, Alex; sisters, Bernice Powers and Lois Brown; and a brother, Louis Frost.

Leslie was an avid fisherman and hunter, but most of all he loved his family and will be greatly missed.