COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 528,306 cases, 13,533 deaths
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Wednesday, Berrien County reported 9,368 COVID-19 cases and 194 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Nearby Cass County reported 3,188 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 49 deaths.
Van Buren County reported 4,225 cases and 78 deaths.
Berrien County has reported 7,759 30-day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
In total, Michigan has seen 528,306 COVID-19 cases and 13,533 related deaths.
