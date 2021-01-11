January 11, 2021

Area residents receive probation in Berrien County Court Monday

By Max Harden

Published 4:02 pm Monday, January 11, 2021

NILES – A number of area residents were given probation sentences in Berrien County Trial Court Monday.

Mathew Weidler, of Niles, was sentenced to two years’ probation for attempted assault on a police officer and possession of methamphetamine.

Weidler received 30 days in Berrien County Jail with credit for 30 days and was sentenced to 120 days on tether with credit for 53. He was also ordered to pay $598 in costs and fees and had his driving privileges suspended for 365 days.

Anthony Pozzi, of Buchanan, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and was sentenced to five years’ probation and 90 days in Berrien County Jail with credit for 54.

Upon his release, Pozzi will spend 120 days on tether and will be ordered to pay $558 in costs.

Fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct is a misdemeanor offense involving touching someone for sexual purposes who is a minor, someone with a mental or physical disability, a close relative or through the use of a relationship such as teacher and student or mental health provider and patient. The offense is punishable by up to two years in prison or a fine of not more than $500, or both. Pozzi is required to register as a Tier 3 sex offenderr.

Mark Seastrom, of Niles, pleaded guilty to resisting, obstructing, assaulting or endangering an officer and was sentenced to nine months of probation and ordered to pay $658 in fees.

In Michigan, an individual who assaults, batters, wounds, resists, obstructs, opposes or endangers an officer performing their duties is a felony offense punishable by up to two years in prison and $2,000 in fines.

According to Seastrom, the incident occurred because the marijuana he was using negatively reacted to medications he was taking.

“You don’t know how that’s going to interfere with medication you were prescribed,” said Judge Sterling Schrock said. “That’s incredibly dangerous.”

Amber Laylin, of Niles, was sentenced to two years of probation and 120 days on tether for uttering and publishing.

Uttering and publishing — a crime involving the forgery or counterfeiting of important documents and attempting to pass them off as legitimate — is a felony offense punishable by up to 14 years in state prison.

Laylin was ordered to apply for a jobs program and to pay $678 in fees, which includes restitution to the victim.

 

