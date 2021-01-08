Faith Rogers, of Keeler

Dec. 29, 1946 — Jan. 6, 2021

Faith M. Rogers (Hardman), 74, of Keeler, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, surrounded by loving family.

As a result of the unprecedented conditions we are all experiencing, no services will occur at this time. A celebration of life service is planned for later. Faith will be laid to rest at Highland Cemetery in South Bend, Indiana.

Faith was born Dec. 29, 1946, in South Bend to Donald & Ruth (Shultz) Hardman. She graduated from Eau Claire High School, Class of 1965, and studied at Southwestern Michigan College in Dowagiac. Faith worked at Michigan Fruit Canners, Benton Harbor in the accounts receivables department. Performing her role so competently and professionally, she was asked to relocate to Rochester, New York to function as a head trainer. Her conviction to volunteer work and desire to give back to the community was inspiring. For over 15 years, she volunteered at the Van Buren District Library developing a passion for southwestern Michigan history and genealogy. She adored her granddaughter Jacquelynn, and their vacation adventures. Faith loved camping, her friends, and keeping in touch with her Eau Claire classmates as well as, those who went to Daily School in Dowagiac.

Faith is survived by her husband, Barcey Rogers; daughter, Julia Wolf, of Plainwell Michigan; granddaughter, Jacquelynn (Dr. Bron Hedman) of Sacramento, California; her nephew, Jerry (Connie Erickson-Loucks) Hardman, of North Liberty, Indiana; four step sons; cousins, Kevin Rush, Sue Rush, Diane Cooper, Doug Lantz, Dick Shultz, Howard Hardman, Marsha Worm, Bruce Hardman and Danny Hasley. Faith was preceded in death by her parents, Donald Hardman & Ruth Virginia Hardman Springsteen; her brother, Craig M. Hardman, and two step daughters.

Memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society. Those wishing to sign Faith’s Memory Book online may do so at clarkch.com.