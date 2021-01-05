January 5, 2021

YMCA offering free six-week program

By Submitted

Published 10:59 am Tuesday, January 5, 2021

NILES — The YMCA of Greater Michiana is hoping to help residents kick 2020 to the curb.

The YMCA of Greater Michiana is offering a free, six-week activity program designed to challenge residents to grow in spirit, mind and body, officials said. Each week will offer a theme and accompanying challenge, with the goal of keeping people active for at least 20 minutes on most days. The program, which is free to the community and YMCA members, will enable participants to complete a total reset through connection, movement and accountability.

Participants will be assigned to a team led by a YMCA coach, and the YMCA will touch base with participants three times a week to provide support, weekly prompts and challenges. Virtual content will be offered, including a library of classes on the Y’s YouTube channel, and more. Weekly prizes will be given and all participants completing the full program will receive a t-shirt.

“We know that many want to kickstart 2021, but not everyone is comfortable returning to a building, even with our stringent safety protocols. The RESET Challenge is a great way for people to develop — or maintain — healthy habits,” said Mark Weber, YMCA of Greater Michiana CEO.

“What better way to bring the community together and get people motivated for the new year?” added Crystal Jodarski, YMCA fitness supervisor.

To register for the RESET Challenge, go to ymcagm.org/RESET.

As an additional health and fitness incentive, the YMCA is offering $0 join fee through January (regular membership rates apply) for its three Michiana locations. There are no contracts or annual fees, and new members will receive a free half-hour session with a YMCA trainer for goal-setting and facility familiarization. Go to ymcagm.org/join for more information or to sign up.

