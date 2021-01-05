Niles Police Log: Dec. 31-Jan.3
Dec. 31
4 a.m. – 300 block N. Second, traffic
4:23 a.m. – S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others
6:19 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant
7:49 a.m. – S. Ninth/Oak, suspicious vehicle
9:05 a.m. – 600 block N. Front, disturbance
10:27 a.m. – 1300 block Oak, fraud
11:21 a.m. – N. Fifth/Lake, be on lookout Niles
12:40 p.m. – 900 block S. 11th, domestic violence
1:27 p.m. – Ferry/N. 17th, traffic stop
1:35 p.m. – 20th/Baldwin, traffic stop
1:43 p.m. – 100 block N. Third, abandoned vehicle
2:04 p.m. – 200 block N. 16th, civil dispute
2:31 p.m. – Grant/N. Lincoln, traffic stop
2:41 p.m. – 500 block Oak, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended
3:05 p.m. – Niles-Buchanan/Christiana, traffic stop
3:11 p.m. – E. Main, threat
3:59 p.m. – S. Lincoln/Clay, traffic stop
4:06 p.m. – N. Front/Ferry, traffic stop
4:30 p.m. – S. Third/Silverbrook, traffic stop
4:52 p.m. – N. 17th/Cedar, traffic stop
5:03 p.m. – 500 block E. Main, alarm-burglary/others
5:57 p.m. – 500 block Howard, larceny
6:52 p.m. – 1400 block Sheridan, suspicious person
8 p.m. – Broadway/N. Fifth, traffic stop
8:08 p.m. – 1400 block S. 11th, traffic stop
8:57 p.m. – 1400 block Sheridan, intoxicated person
10:57 p.m. – N. Fifth/Sycamore, obstruction of justice/warrant
11:05 p.m. – Huron/S. Fifth, gun shots
11:52 p.m. – Fort/S. Third, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended
Jan. 1
12:26 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant
1:24 a.m. – 400 block N. State, noise
1:43 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, obstruction of justice/warrant
2:11 a.m. – S. Ninth/Silverbrook, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended
2:43 a.m. – 200 block Cass, civil dispute
4 a.m. – 300 block N. Second, traffic
7 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
11:06 a.m. – S. Lincoln/Chicago, property destruction accident
11:14 a.m. – 1100 block N. Fifth, property destruction accident
11:49 a.m. – N. Third/Broadway, property destruction accident
12:04 p.m. – N. Third/Cedar, attempt to locate
1 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
2:37 p.m. – 600 block S. Third, suspicious situation
3:45 p.m. – 400 block N. Fourth, noise
6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
6:43 p.m. – Ferry/N. 15th, traffic stop
7:14 p.m. – E. Main/N. Eighth, traffic stop
7:25 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, fire-structure
7:46 p.m. – N. Fifth/Sycamore, traffic stop
8:10 p.m. – 400 block N. Fourth, disturbance
8:17 p.m. – 700 block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others
10:30 p.m. – W. Main/N. State, traffic stop
10:32 p.m. – S. Third/Huron, violation of controlled substance act
Jan. 2
12:42 a.m. – 400 block S. 11th, traffic stop
12:45 a.m. – 900 block Michigan, noise
1:15 a.m. – S. 16th/Cherry, traffic stop
3:23 a.m. – 400 block Michigan, suspicious vehicle
3:43 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, motor vehicle theft
3:46 a.m. – 1300 block Bond, suspicious vehicle
3:54 a.m. – Quality Inn, suspicious vehicle
4 a.m. – 300 block N. Second, traffic
4:28 a.m. – Howard/N. 13th, suspicious person
7 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
8:19 a.m. – 500 block N. 17th, utility
10:43 a.m. – 400 block S. 11th, traffic stop
10:57 a.m. – N. 12th/Howard, property destruction accident
11:05 a.m. – 2100 block Lake, found property
1 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
2:20 p.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth,unwanted person
2:51 p.m. – 1600 block Huron, stalking
2:54 p.m. – N. Fifth/Lake, traffic stop
4:06 p.m. – Maple/S. 17th, traffic
4:14 p.m. – 1600 block Sycamore, suspicious person
5:32 p.m. – 300 block N. Third, alarm-burglary/others
8:09 p.m. – 1600 block Howard, threat
8:41 p.m. – N. Third/E. Main, disturbance
8:54 p.m. – N. Second/Cass, traffic
9:10 p.m. – N. Sixth/Howard, traffic stop
9:54 p.m. – Oak/S. 15th, traffic stop
11:40 p.m. – N. Seventh/Ferry, traffic stop
Jan. 3
12:51 a.m. – Grant/S. St. Joseph, traffic stop
1:01 a.m. – 400 block S. 11th, weapons offense
1:36 a.m. – N. Second/Wayne, traffic stop
2:31 a.m. – 1300 block Bond, suspicious vehicle
4 a.m. – 300 block N. Second, traffic
4:16 a.m. – 1700 block Oak, disturbance
7 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
7:51 a.m. – S. Third, personal injury accident
10:50 a.m. – N. Fifth/Pokagon, traffic stop
11:47 a.m. – 1800 block Baldwin, attempt to locate
12:09 p.m. – N. 17th/Sheridan, traffic stop
12:16 p.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, traffic stop
12:45 p.m. – Marmont/Plym Park, traffic stop
1:31 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, traffic stop
3:13 p.m. – 100 block Sycamore, traffic stop
3:40 p.m. – 1100 block Marion, traffic
3:54 p.m. – 600 block N. Seventh, attempt to locate
4:59 p.m. – 700 block Ferry, assault and battery
7:03 p.m. – Broadway/N. 11th, property destruction accident
8:03 p.m. – Broadway/S. Third, traffic stop
8:24 p.m. – N. Third/Broadway, traffic stop
9:13 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, arrest
