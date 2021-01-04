Sept. 29, 1939 — Jan. 1, 2021

Amos T. Clark Sr., 81 was born Sept. 29, 1939, in Magnolia, Arkansas.

He was preceded in death by Mother Margie Clark and Theotis Buddy Clark.

Amos, loved by many, made it to see 2021 and passed away mid-day Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.

Amos set off to explore the world, joining the U.S. Army Forces where he served from 1956 to 1960. He returned from Germany, and shortly thereafter met the love of his life, Alice Faye Clark. After a three-year courting, Amos and Alice pronounced their love and married in 1964; they remained so for over 60 years.

Surviving are his children, Frankie and Jimmy Hall, of Rochester, New York, Amos T Clark Jr. and long-time special friend Monique Freeman, of Dowagiac, Tony and Tanya Clark, of Rochester, New York, and Lamone Moore, of Dowagiac. Amos’s legacy will live on with his children, nine grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren with three more on the way. Amos has four living siblings: Shirley Pettiford, of Texas, George Clark of Niles, Gloria and James Burch, of St. Joseph, and Donald Clark, of Chicago. He is preceded in death by five siblings: Otis Clark, James Clark, L.T. Clark, Rosemary Moore and Bob Clark. Amos is also survived by a host of family, nieces, nephews and many friends.

Amos always loved his community and stayed involved. He was a master butcher by trade, 25 years with Brady’s Midway Market, 18 years with Meijer Grocery Stores, and three years with Harding’s Grocery Store. Amos was a grill master, baseball coach, softball player and coach, loved fishing, church basketball coach, mentor, community activist, black expo tourney, deacon, trustee, councilman, black family celebrations, always with his humor, die hard Notre Dame Football fan and a great friend of many. Amos Clark Sr. will be missed by many far and wide. We will always love you!

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday Jan. 9, 2021, at the Apostolic Lighthouse Church, 30402 M-62, Dowagiac. Public visitation precedes the service from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church. Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at clarkch.com Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac, has been entrusted with arrangements.