COVID-19 UPDATE: Van Buren County reports new COVID-19 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Van Buren County reported new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Van Buren County reported 3,821 cases and 72 deaths. That number is up from 70 deaths reported Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, Berrien County reported 8,628 COVID-19 cases and 174 related deaths.

Nearby Cass County reported 2,930 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 43 deaths.

Berrien County has reported 6,297 30 day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 488,144 COVID-19 cases and 12,333 related deaths.