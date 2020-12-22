December 22, 2020

(Submitted photo)

Local holiday lights tour available virtually

By Christina Clark

Published 1:30 pm Tuesday, December 22, 2020

NILES — The annual Niles Dial-A-Ride Transportation Holiday Tour of Lights video experience is now live on both the DART website and On Base Production’s Vimeo page. The two-hour tour is condensed to show the brightest and most festive parts of the Niles area into a four-minute walk down holiday lane.

Charles Nelson, owner of On Base Productions in downtown Niles, was one of the few people riding the DART bus this year on the only tour staff gave.

“[Niles City Administrator] Ric Huff called me and asked if we could make it a possibility,” Nelson said.

Nelson said he was on board and worked with Niles DART to make sure they could get everything in order.

“What was super cool about it was that everybody at DART was so excited,” Nelson said.

DART driver Randy Pearman drove the bus for the virtual tour this year and has been involved in years past. Pearman also decorates his yard with lots of lighted, inflatable characters. His home is one of the many stops shown in the video.

DART Driver Chuck Leath and DART General Manager Kelly Getman-Dissette both rode along this year on the tour as well.

“I always enjoy looking at holiday lights. I don’t know anyone who doesn’t,” Getman-Dissette said. “We were just a few people on the bus, and we were able to keep our distance. It was really cool. There are so many more lights this year than last year, it seems. Maybe people are offering a little extra cheer.”

Committing the whole tour to film took two hours on the bus.

“We started in town and went down all the main streets of town, like Sycamore and Cherry streets,” Nelson said. “We went to Bell Road, and the Kennedys live out on Walton road.”

The Kennedys finish out the tour each year in person, with Bill Kennedy dressing up like Santa and coming out to greet the riders of the bus to distribute treats.

“I had my son with me, and he filmed with me,” Nelson said. “I sat on one side of the bus, and he sat on the others. Sometimes, we got out to get footage. He’s 12 years old, and I felt like I was a 12-year-old. It was super fun.”

Nelson said he had his DSLR camera, and his son used a GoPro, to make sure they caught as much of the tour as possible.

After filming the tour, Nelson felt like a virtual offering of the experience was something that might carry forward even post-pandemic.

“I think one of the things we are finding is that there is no reason we can’t do this again next year,” Nelson said. “There will be people every year who can’t go on the DART bus for whatever reason, or if you live out of town, and this is a little slice of home for them. We can take some of these things that seem like a loss, and aren’t normal, and really bake them into everyday life once we can do things again and just enhance it. When we can make everything accessible for everybody – that is truly what is best for the citizens.”

The Niles DART Virtual Holiday Tour is available for viewing on the Niles DART website, as well as on Vimeo at On Base Production’s channel.

Print Article

News

Niles Township approves salary increases

Cass County

Carolers perform window visits to Cass County Medical Care Facility residents

Community News

Local holiday lights tour available virtually

Business

Flagstar Bank awards pair of Dowagiac businesses with COVID relief grants

Berrien County

United Federal Credit Union staff ‘Pay It Forward’ to help local charities, families

Berrien County

Honor Credit Union announces winners of 11th annual Teacher Awards

Berrien County

Sheriff presents two certificates of appreciation to civilians

Business

Niles outdoor dining experience officially debuts on Second street

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: COVID-19 cases continue to rise in southwest Michigan

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Honor Credit Union donates Christmas meals to COA

Berrien County

Pokagon Band, Four Winds Casinos donate 1,000 Christmas boxes to families in need

Berrien County

SMCAA, First Presbyterian Church partner to help 50 families in need

Education

Eagle Lake Elementary hosts virtual field trip

Berrien County

Niles roller rink collecting legal fee donations ahead of Wednesday court date

Cass County

Police investigating Howard Township shooting

Berrien County

Berrien County Sheriff’s Office hosts annual Shop with a Cop event

Dowagiac

Santa Claus, Miss Dowagiac spread holiday cheer

News

South Bend teens arrested in Niles following vehicle pursuit

Cass County

Residents sentenced on drug, theft, weapons charges

Cass County

Cass County Toys for Tots delivers joy, toys to families

Cass County

Feed The Hungry campaign surpasses 2020 goal, raises $37,000

Berrien County

Gov. Whitmer reopens in-person learning, entertainment venues, with masking in place

Cass County

Michigan’s audit of Cass County votes confirms election results

Brandywine Education

Brandywine graduate contributed to development of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine