December 21, 2020

Five Big Ten schools going bowling

By Submitted

Published 6:10 pm Monday, December 21, 2020

ROSEMONT, Ill. —Five Big Ten schools were selected for bowl competition on Sunday, highlighted by a berth in the College Football Playoff for Ohio State.

The Buckeyes were the No. 3 seed in the final CFP rankings and will face second-seeded Clemson in the CFP National Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 in New Orleans. Indiana, Iowa, Northwestern and Wisconsin also earned bowl berths.

The full Big Ten bowl lineup is as follows (final CFP rankings are listed):

Allstate Sugar Bowl (College Football Playoff National Semifinal)

  • 3 Ohio State vs. No. 2 Clemson
  • Jan. 1, 2021 – 8 p.m. (ESPN)
  • New Orleans (Mercedes-Benz Superdome)
  • A Big Ten school will play in the Sugar Bowl for the eighth time
  • Ohio State is making its 51st bowl appearance, including its fifth trip to the Sugar Bowl (first since 2014)
  • This will mark the second time Ohio State has played a College Football Playoff semifinal at the Sugar Bowl after defeating Alabama on the team’s path to a national championship in 2014

Vrbo Citrus Bowl

  • 14 Northwestern vs. Auburn
  • Jan. 1, 2021 – 1 p.m. (ABC)
  • Orlando, Fla. (Camping World Stadium)
  • A Big Ten school will play in the Citrus Bowl for the 29th time
  • Northwestern is making its 16th bowl appearance; the Wildcats are making their second trip to the Citrus Bowl and their first since 1996

Outback Bowl

  • 11 Indiana vs. Ole Miss
  • Jan. 2, 2021 – 12:30 p.m. (ABC)
  • Tampa, Fla. (Raymond James Stadium)
  • A Big Ten school will play in the Outback Bowl for the 32nd time
  • Indiana is making its 13th bowl appearance, including its first trip to the Outback Bowl

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

  • 15 Iowa vs. Missouri
  • Dec. 30 – 4 p.m. (ESPN)
  • Nashville, Tenn. (Nissan Stadium)
  • A Big Ten school will play in the Music City Bowl for the eighth time
  • Iowa is making its 34th bowl appearance, including its first trip to the Music City Bowl

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

  • Wisconsin vs. Wake Forest
  • Dec. 30 – 12 p.m. (ESPN)
  • Charlotte, N.C. (Bank of America Stadium)
  • A Big Ten school will play in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl for the first time
  • Wisconsin is making its 32nd bowl appearance

 

