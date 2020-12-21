Five Big Ten schools going bowling

ROSEMONT, Ill. —Five Big Ten schools were selected for bowl competition on Sunday, highlighted by a berth in the College Football Playoff for Ohio State.

The Buckeyes were the No. 3 seed in the final CFP rankings and will face second-seeded Clemson in the CFP National Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 in New Orleans. Indiana, Iowa, Northwestern and Wisconsin also earned bowl berths.

The full Big Ten bowl lineup is as follows (final CFP rankings are listed):

Allstate Sugar Bowl (College Football Playoff National Semifinal)

3 Ohio State vs. No. 2 Clemson

Jan. 1, 2021 – 8 p.m. (ESPN)

New Orleans (Mercedes-Benz Superdome)

A Big Ten school will play in the Sugar Bowl for the eighth time

Ohio State is making its 51st bowl appearance, including its fifth trip to the Sugar Bowl (first since 2014)

This will mark the second time Ohio State has played a College Football Playoff semifinal at the Sugar Bowl after defeating Alabama on the team’s path to a national championship in 2014

Vrbo Citrus Bowl

14 Northwestern vs. Auburn

Jan. 1, 2021 – 1 p.m. (ABC)

Orlando, Fla. (Camping World Stadium)

A Big Ten school will play in the Citrus Bowl for the 29th time

Northwestern is making its 16th bowl appearance; the Wildcats are making their second trip to the Citrus Bowl and their first since 1996

Outback Bowl

11 Indiana vs. Ole Miss

Jan. 2, 2021 – 12:30 p.m. (ABC)

Tampa, Fla. (Raymond James Stadium)

A Big Ten school will play in the Outback Bowl for the 32nd time

Indiana is making its 13th bowl appearance, including its first trip to the Outback Bowl

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

15 Iowa vs. Missouri

Dec. 30 – 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Nashville, Tenn. (Nissan Stadium)

A Big Ten school will play in the Music City Bowl for the eighth time

Iowa is making its 34th bowl appearance, including its first trip to the Music City Bowl

Duke’s Mayo Bowl