December 17, 2020

Area students named to Saint Mary’s College dean’s list

By Submitted

Published 11:00 am Thursday, December 17, 2020

NOTRE DAME — A number of southwest Michigan students were named to the dean’s list at Saint Mary’s College in Notre Dame.

To earn this academic honor at Saint Mary’s, a student must achieve a grade point average of at least 3.6 on a 4.0 scale, have a minimum of 12 graded credit hours, no incompletes and no grades lower than a C.

Students from Leader Publications’ coverage area to be named to the list include:

  • Chloe Stoler, Cassopolis
  • Molly Cutter, Dowagiac
  • Nicole Murphy, Dowagiac
  • Katelyn Boyer, Edwardsburg
