Area students named to Saint Mary’s College dean’s list
NOTRE DAME — A number of southwest Michigan students were named to the dean’s list at Saint Mary’s College in Notre Dame.
To earn this academic honor at Saint Mary’s, a student must achieve a grade point average of at least 3.6 on a 4.0 scale, have a minimum of 12 graded credit hours, no incompletes and no grades lower than a C.
Students from Leader Publications’ coverage area to be named to the list include:
- Chloe Stoler, Cassopolis
- Molly Cutter, Dowagiac
- Nicole Murphy, Dowagiac
- Katelyn Boyer, Edwardsburg
