December 16, 2020

Dealership donates $12,300 to local cancer services center

By Christina Clark

Published 8:55 am Wednesday, December 16, 2020

NILES — At 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, Doug Campbell, of Campbell Ford Lincoln, at 2801 S. 11th St., presented a giant check for $12,300 to Nancy Church, of Berrien County Cancer Services.

The donation from the dealership was a part of a fundraising campaign created in October, according to Katelyn Robbins, business development manager at the dealership.

“We wanted to keep the donation local,” Robbins said. “We found out what the donations were used for and that the money stayed local. BCCS provides a lot of good services for the community.”

Robbins said at least one staff member at the dealership had received services from BCCS, bringing the decision to a personal level for some.

An amount of $100 was donated from the sale of each vehicle sold throughout the month. Additional donations were received along the way, as well.

“The bulk of the donation was from vehicles sold,” Robbins said. “When we combined the amount together, I couldn’t believe it. I was so amazed.”
She said the dealership has been blessed this year, through difficult times.

“A lot of businesses weren’t sure what was going to happen, with the economy and everything going on,” Robbins said. “We were just blown away and very blessed with how busy we were. We definitely wanted to make sure we could reciprocate and give back.”

According to its website, the BCCS offers services and resources ranging from in-home nursing visits and medical equipment from its loan closet including walkers, shower chairs and wheel chairs. BCCS has a room where scarves, turbans and wigs may be tried on, and prostheses for breast cancer survivors. The nonprofit also offers medical supplies, at both cost and no-cost depending on the financial situation, as well as financial assistance and support groups and referrals to patients navigating cancer treatments.

Print Article

Education

Niles Community Schools to provide meal assistance over holiday break

Dowagiac

Sister Lakes Secret Santa aims to spread holiday cheer

Business

Dealership donates $12,300 to local cancer services center

Business

Niles restaurant owner served cease and desist after defying MDHHS order

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Dowagiac

DUS to go virtual for one week following winter break

Buchanan

Buchanan city commissioners put the brakes on a proposed new recreational marijuana business

News

Niles Water Department receives award from CDC, DHHS

Dowagiac

City council approves GIS mapping system for Dowagiac cemetery

News

Niles City Council approves microbusiness license, option agreement for two marijuana businesses

News

Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles expansion to increase room for bariatric wing, orthopedic recovery

Berrien County

Berrien County Sheriff’s Office raises more than $5,000 through No Shave November campaign

Berrien County

Madeline Bertrand County Park to possibly expand in 2021

Dowagiac

New wing of Dowagiac District Library ready to serve its community

Business

Business owners express concerns about COVID-19 mandates at community assembly

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 437,985 cases, 10,752 deaths

Berrien County

COVID-19 vaccinations started today at Michigan hospitals

Berrien County

Berrien County commissioners accept challenge aimed at supporting Berrien County businesses

Brandywine Education

Brandywine winter break to begin Dec. 21

News

While failed sewer closes M-51 to through traffic, businesses remain open

Edwardsburg

PHOTO STORY: Edwardsburg hosts reverse parade to collect Christmas donations

Buchanan

United Federal Credit Union names Bill Beckman mortgage advisor in Buchanan

Dowagiac

Dowagiac sorority donates $1,000 to Shop With a Cop program

Business

Niles café defies MDHHS order, reopens dining room