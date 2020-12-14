PET OF THE WEEK

Tom is very sweet tuxedo who is about 8 months old. He is loving, talkative and a magnet for cuddles, according to volunteers. When people sit or get in bed, he is by their side ready to be cuddled. Tom enjoys affection, especially belly rubs. He gets along with other pets and would be perfect in a home giving him much affection. He is neutered and current on shots. For more information, contact Paws of Hope at information@pawsofhope.org or (269) 340-0272.