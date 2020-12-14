December 14, 2020

Dowagiac VFW awards scholarship winners

By Submitted

Published 9:44 am Monday, December 14, 2020

DOWAGIAC — The annual Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1855 Voice of Democracy (grades nine-12) and Patriot’s Pen (grades six-eight) Scholarship Essay Contest took place in November. This year’s theme for the high school was “Is this the country the founders envisioned?” Winners for that contest included first place, Abraham Guernsey; second place, Emily Gonzalex; third place, Savannah Dufore. The theme for the middle school was “What is patriotism to me?” The winner of that contest was Rebecca Guernsey, who is pictured with VFW Auxiliary President and Chairman Ann Biek.

“The VFW post and auxiliary wish to thank Dowagiac Union Schools for the 60-plus years that they have let us put our scholarship program into the school system,” Biek said.

