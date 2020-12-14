ANNIVERSARY: Paulsen
Don and Sharon Paulsen, of Cassopolis, celebrate their 70th anniversary today. They were married on Dec. 12, 1950. Their family includes their children, Don Paulsen, Mary Tinker, Judy Paulsen and Peggy Ayers. They have eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Due to COVID-19 there will be a private celebration.
