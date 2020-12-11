December 11, 2020

Kay L. Bloom, of Dowagiac

By Emily Sobecki

Published 3:03 pm Friday, December 11, 2020

Kay L. Bloom, 73, of Dowagiac, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
A celebration of life service will be at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Clark Chapel Funeral Home 405 Center St., Dowagiac. Friends may visit with the family on Friday from 5 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions in Kay’s name may be made to the Cass County Cancer Society or Elara Caring Hospice. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at clarkch.com.
Kay was born Jan. 4, 1947, to Stanley and Grace (Ibbotson) Goodrich in Dowagiac. She graduated from Dowagiac High School in 1965.

Kay L. Bloom

On April 5, 1990, she married the love of her life, Jerry Bloom Sr.

After high school, Kay worked for Jessup Door for 20 years, then went on to work as a cook for Borgess Lee Memorial Hospital for 15 years before she retired. She was known as a loving person who touched the lives of many in the community with her famous cooking and knitting. Many of her friends and family continue to wear the socks and slippers that she had knitted for them. Most of all Kay loved her family, she never allowed them to leave her house without a kiss and a hug, even if she disagreed with you. Her stubborn and kind-hearted personality will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Kay is survived by her children, Terri Bundy and Scott (Shawnee) Owen; step-children, Les (Wanda) Bloom and Jerry Bloom Jr.; grandchildren, Rhonda Owen, Michaela (Rikardo) Rojas, Tyler (Amber) Owen and Benjamin Owen; two step-grandchildren; great-grandchildren, Alivia Brown, Alayah Brown, Raven Fonder, Camila Rojas; and one great-granddaughter on the way; siblings, Karen (Bud) McCuddy, Tracey Goodrich and Scott (Michelle) Goodrich; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Grace Goodrich; husband, Jerry Bloom, Sr.; and her brother, Michael Goodrich.

